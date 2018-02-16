Topeka City Manager Brent Trout talks efforts to curb crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City Manager Brent Trout addresses the city’s efforts to curb crime in Topeka with KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore.

Trout explains that we have a lot of existing resources within the community, and he wants to make sure individuals who need them have access. He believes this could help them avoid being in situations that could put them in harms way. Trout said he is working with the Department of Justice on new opportunities to strengthen the relationship between police and the community.

The DOJ has a program called “Strengthen Police-Community Relationships.” Trout hopes this will provide insights on how to pull different resources together and to have a more cohesive approach to addressing crime.

But ultimately, he thinks everyone in the community can do a better job to stop crime.

“The statistics show that we had 111 guns that were stolen last year [2017], of those 111, 81 percent of them were in unsecured vehicles, so we can do our part,” said Trout. “We can lock up those guns. We can take possession of those and make sure we’re doing the best thing we can in order to keep ourselves from being victims of crime.”