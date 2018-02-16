Topeka man shot and killed during home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was shot and killed during a home invasion early Friday morning, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Tyrone A. Bagget, 42, of Topeka, was rushed by AMR to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he later died from his injuries.

Police responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at 3500 SE Girard St., which isn’t too far from the intersection of 37th and SE Adams St.

Bagget and another person were inside the home when four people broke into the home.

A description of the suspects is not available at this time.

Just after 1 a.m. four suspects, one armed with a handgun, robbed the Daylight Donuts in southwest Topeka. Police said the four suspects took money from the business and fled to a possible awaiting vehicle. Police have not said at this time if these suspects are related to the killing of Tyrone Bagget.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information at this time to call TPD at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This marks Topeka’s fourth killing of 2018.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.

