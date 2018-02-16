Topeka woman battles new choking disorder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Imagine being in constant fear of choking. That’s the reality today, for Jessica Horton, a Topeka mom of two.

“There’s a constriction in my esophagus and I choke from time to time,” Horton said. “It’s nerve racking, (and) there’s been a few times where I thought ‘Oh my gosh!’ I had to come here (Cotton O’Neil Digestive Health Center) to get a piece of food abstracted from my throat.”

Five to six years ago, Jessica was diagnosed with a new condition called Eosinophilic Esophagitis, or EOE. Main symptoms include chest discomfort and having trouble swallowing solid foods.

A local doctor told KSNT News this is in response to an allergy.

“In response to this allergy, inflammation develops in the esophagus. The allergy is to something we eat,” said Dr. Curtis Baum, a Gastroenterologist at Cotton O’Neil’s Digestive Health Center. “It’s usually something found in one of the six major food groups. Those include gluten, soy, seafood, nuts, things like that.”

EOE is a condition unheard of, until recent decades.

“EOE is not something I or we, the gastroenterology community knew about, until recently,” Dr. Baum said. “There’s a lot we don’t know about EOE, but we see a lot of it. I make the diagnosis of EOE, one to two times a month.”

Unfortunately, since information is limited right now, so are treatment options.

“Some patients, many patients, will respond to an acid reducing medicine like Prilosec or Nexium. But for those patients that don’t respond to those medications, right now there are no FDA medications to treat EOE,” explains Dr. Baum.

To change this, doctors at Cotton O’Neil’s Digestive Health Center in Topeka, are very active with their clinical research trials.

“These two research studies that we are involved in, are testing topical steroids in the treatment of EOE,” Dr. Baum said. “Steroids have an anti-inflammatory effect. A topical steroid is applied by swallowing the medicine and coating the esophagus, blunting the inflammatory response, that is creating this inflammation and the narrowing of the esophagus.”

The clinical trials would not be possible without patients, like Jessica, volunteering to take part in the study.

“For me I am a big proponent of clinical research, because it gives you access to drugs or treatment that may not be available if you are just a patient of the physician,” Horton said.

Today, Jessica is fighting for a better future for her and other patients, and taking each day as it comes.

“For me it’s just about being smart and making choices that are going to get me through, until we continue to do research and continue to find better treatment options for this condition,” says Horton.

Visit Stormont Vail’s Website on current Clinical Research Trials here – https://www.stormontvail.org/clinical-research.

You can also call (785) 270-8619.