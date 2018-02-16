Westar warns of electric company imposters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Westar Energy is warning customers that people claiming to work for them are threatening to disconnect service and asking for prepaid cards as payment.

Several people have contacted Westar Energy after receiving suspicious phone calls.

Westar said some imposters are very convincing. They may use websites that allow them to manipulate caller ID, making the call appear to come from the company. They speak with authority. When the targeted customer calls the phone numbers provided, the person who answers sounds like they work for Westar. In some cases, callers may even provide information like amount due that makes them sound credible.

“Scammers create a sense of urgency to get customers to act quickly rather than allowing them time to check their account,” Gina Penzig, media relations manager, Westar Energy, said. “We will never require a pre-paid card for payment. Also, we notify customers multiple times in advance if service may be interrupted for non-payment.”

Before acting on one of these calls, Westar said to check your records to see if a recent payment has been made. If you are still unsure, call our Customer Relations Center, 1-800-383-1183, and check your account status. For more on identifying scams CLICK HERE

Westar also said if you receive a suspicious visit from an individual, he or she should also report it to their local law enforcement agency.