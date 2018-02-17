1 injured in hit-and-run crash on interstate

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to a hospital Saturday morning after a hit-and-run crash.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on I-635, just north of Kansas Avenue.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a car rear-ended another car on the highway, driven by 63-year-old Eugene Moore. The impact caused Moore’s car to spin out of control and hit a barrier wall.

KHP said the other car then fled the scene.

The passenger in Moore’s car, Paulette Brooks, 47, was taken to KU Medical.

Both people were wearing seat-belts at the time of the crash.