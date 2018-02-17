Three arrested for Topeka’s fourth murder of 2018

Related Coverage Topeka man shot and killed during home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police say three people have been arrested following the city’s fourth murder of 2018.

Erion Kirtdoll, 24, Eli Perry, 18 and Dion Troupe, 18, all from Topeka have all been arrested for charges related to the aggravated robbery that occurred at 4201 SW 21st street, as well as charges related to the homicide that occurred in the 3500 block of SE Girard on February 16, 2018.

All three men were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Police say four people broke into a home in the 3500 block of SE Girard St. in Topeka’s Hi-Crest neighborhood just before 2 a.m., Friday. Tyrone Bagget was shot and killed during the home invasion.