Avoiding the flu in public places

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – During flu season, we try to keep our homes as germ free as possible, but what about in public?

The CDC reports that the percentage of hospital visits for the flu haven’t been this high since the 2009 swine flu.

Now, with an increase in flu cases, more people are missing work. For businesses like the Kansas Sampler in Topeka, customers like Haley Kraxner come in and out all day, touching merchandise and possibly spreading germs.

“I can see where a lot of people are trying to clean things up a little bit more and obviously I know touching things, I know that I’m not sick but at the same time things are spreading and I just need to be more cautious of that,” said Kraxner.

Store manager at the Kansas Sampler, Lacie Fike, said she makes it a priority to constantly keep areas clean for both employees and customers.

“We sanitize our registers throughout the day and work stations that different customers might be touching for employees to keep them healthy and if we do have any employees that aren’t feeling well, we make sure they are not coming in to work sick,” said Fike.

During the flu season it’s important to remember to wash or sanitize your hands after touching public objects.

Kranxer said she has been more aware of her health habits both at work and while shopping.

“I think I have definitely washed my hands more than I ever have. I don’t know if it’s one of those things I usually do anyway,” she said.

The CDC recommends waiting 24 hours after your fever is gone before going to public places if you get the flu.