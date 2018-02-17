Azubuike leads No. 13 Kansas past No. 20 West Virginia 77-69

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Udoka Azubuike scored 21 points and Devonte’ Graham added 15 to help No. 13 Kansas beat No. 20 West Virginia 77-69 on Saturday night.

Both teams struggled to create much separation in the first half, neither establishing more than a six-point lead. After being tied at halftime, the Mountaineers (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) took the lead with 17:22 left and held it until the game was tied again at 66 with about two minutes remaining. The Jayhawks (20-7, 10-4 Big 12) wouldn’t reclaim the lead until Svi Mykhailiuk hit a pair of free throws 30 seconds later.

Daxter Miles Jr. led West Virginia with 22 points, and hit 6-of-9 shots from behind the arc. Jevon Carter added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Mountaineers stayed close hitting 14 of 26 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, Kansas had an off night shooting the ball from deep, hitting just 31.8 percent of their tries. The Jayhawks led the Big 12 and were No. 19 in the country in 3s per game heading in.

The Mountaineers had previously won 74 of their last 76 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.

West Virginia has still yet to win in Allen Fieldhouse, falling to 0-6 in the building. It’s won in every other Big 12 arena since joining the conference in 2012, but hasn’t found the formula for doing so in Lawrence.

BIG PICTURE:

Kansas earns a much-needed home win after struggling to do so at times throughout the season. The Jayhawks are still just one game back of Texas Tech, who they will face on the road a week from tonight.

West Virginia is in danger of falling out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in 50 weeks, dating back to 2015. The Mountaineers are now three games back of Texas Tech, and sit tied with Kansas State for third.

UP NEXT:

Kansas has a quick turnaround, playing host to Oklahoma and Trae Young Monday night.

West Virginia hits the road once again, traveling south to face Baylor on Tuesday.