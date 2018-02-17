Kansas Board of Regents member arrested for domestic battery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) – UG Commissioner, and Kansas Board of Regents member Ann Brandau-Murguia, 50, was arrested Friday night on a domestic battery charge.

KSHB reports Brandau-Murguia was booked into the Wyandotte County jail just after 8:30 Friday night on the Domestic Battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to family charge. She was released shortly after midnight Saturday.

No other details have been released. It’s not known if any other family members were arrested.

She is also a member of the Kansas Board of Regents, appointed by then Governor Sam Brownback in 2013. Last month she was confirmed for another three-year term.