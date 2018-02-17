Missing 5-year-old boy last seen in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a 5-year-old boy who last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the boy went missing in the area of 600 S. Edgemoor. He is five years old and his name is Lucas Hernandez. He is a Hispanic/white male who is four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lucas was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a bear on it, white socks and black pants.

If you have seen Lucas or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call police.