Proposal would use Lawrence sales tax on food to help poor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – City leaders are looking at the possibility of indirectly returning some of the money impoverished Lawrence residents are charged in sales tax on groceries.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Mayor Stuart Boley proposed the program to city commissioners Feb. 13.

A 2016 report from the Tax Foundation says Kansas is one of only 13 states in the country charging any sales tax on groceries. Lawrence residents pay more than 9 percent sales tax on purchases that include groceries.

Boley says he would like at least a portion of the amount charged to low-income families to be spent on a program to fight hunger.

Douglas County data show about 17 percent of people living in the county are “food insecure,” meaning they have limited or uncertain access to adequate food.