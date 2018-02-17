Student with Down syndrome scores first basket on Senior Night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local high school student who supports her school’s teams from the sidelines is stepping into the limelight once again. Hayden High School senior Amanda Young is the school’s only student with Down syndrome.

Friday night, she made the first basket of the girl’s basketball team. She was the team’s starter during the special Senior Night game.

In September, fellow students chose her as the school’s homecoming queen. Amanda was also a starting player for one of the volleyball team’s games this year.

Amanda’s mom said she goes to games for every team from baseball to soccer.

“This is her life, I mean she could do this everyday all day, day and night,” Terry Young said.

Terry Young said it’s hard to express how happy she is to see her daughter be a part of the team she loves.

“You can’t describe it,” she said. “Sports are her life. I mean just the fact that you would do that for her so that she can have that one moment of being out there, and have the kids cheer for her. Because she loves to cheer for them.”

A senior football player who has known Amanda since kindergarten says this was an opportunity for the athletes to return the support she’s given them.

“I send out a tweet telling everybody to get here at 5:45 so that they can cheer her on,” Brent Peavler said. “Because I mean she’s always here for us so it’s time for us to be here for her.”

The Vice Principal, Cody Whitney, said having Amanda make the first basket of the game was a good way to recognize her devotion to the school’s teams during her time at Hayden.

“It really just kind of capped off her career here at Hayden,” Whitney said. “And the kids response to it is exactly how they respond to everything about her. She’s a part of our community and they love her.”

Amanda’s mom said this is a moment she will never forget.

“It’s going to be something she’s going to remember for the rest of her life,” she said.

Amanda is a team manager for both the volleyball and basketball teams. Her mom said Amanda still watches the video of herself in the volleyball game, every night before she goes to sleep.