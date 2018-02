TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Brew Bank won $100,000 Thursday night in the “Shark Tank” inspired Top Tank Topeka competition.

The Brew Bank plans on uniting local Kansas brews under one roof. According to The Brew Bank, they plan on bringing the first automated taps to Kansas, live entertainment, and new beers every month.

Goerge Kearse won second-place and $50,000 for his business, G’s Cheesecake.