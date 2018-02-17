Warmer temperatures this weekend, strong winds for Sunday

Some of our southeastern areas areas are getting clipped by an edge of rain, sleet, and snow this morning. The bulk of the system stays off to the east and south though. Otherwise, as that system passes by, it will drag the cloud cover along with it.

Decreasing cloud cover will be the theme from morning into the afternoon for Saturday. As more sunshine emerges, it will do a better job at warming up the region compared to Friday. High temperatures are expected to bounce back into the 40s and 50s.

Winds will shift from south to the northwest throughout the day on Saturday, and those winds will be on the breezy side. Sustained winds are expected to range from 10 to 20 mph before subsiding during the evening.

Lighter winds will go along with fairly clear conditions for Saturday night. However, low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s for Sunday look to happen shortly after midnight. Otherwise, Sunday will see a warming trend through much of the day. Even by daybreak, most spots will be in the 30s, if not the low 40s in spots. As strong south winds return, sustained at 20 to 30 mph, that will help temperatures max out in the 50s and low 60s during the afternoon.

A windy and mild day on Sunday will go along with plenty of sunshine in the mix, as well.

Mild temperatures spill over into Monday with more highs in the 60s. However, Monday introduces another chance of rain and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder.

Our next cold front will plunge temperatures back into the 30s for high temperatures on Tuesday. With some of Monday’s moisture lingering into Tuesday with those colder temperatures, there is a chance of a wintry mix early on in the day.

Otherwise, a gradual warm-up will start to move in for the second half of the week with the next potential chance of rain or snow holding off until late Thursday into Friday.