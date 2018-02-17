Woman who stopped for funeral procession killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in west Wichita.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. along 119th St. West near near Beaumont. That’s between Maple and Kellogg.

According to officials on the scene, a funeral procession was travelling along 119th St. and drivers pulled over to the side of the road to show respect as the procession passed. A 59-year-old woman was stopped along the side of the road in an SUV. A 31-year-old man driving a green minivan did not see the SUV stopped and crashed into it.

The 59-year-old woman passed away at the scene following the wreck. Her mother, a woman in her 80’s, was a passenger in the car and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the minivan was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating to determine if he was distracted at the time of the crash.