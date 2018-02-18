8th grader wins Shawnee County Spelling Bee for fourth time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The best spellers in Shawnee County gathered on Saturday to duke it out in the 65th Annual Shawnee County Spelling Bee.

Nearly 70 students showed up for the event, but after 34 rounds only two students will be moving on to regionals.

Those two students are Rishiraj Pandya and Clark Baetiong.

After several round of intense back-and-forth between the two, Rishiraj took first place.

The 8th grader is no stranger to victory. This is his fourth win at the Shawnee County Spelling Bee.

“I usually study at least 15 to 30 minutes every day and then more on the weekends, so I’m going to have to amp it up a little,” he said.

The regional competition will take place March 10 at Shawnee Heights High School.