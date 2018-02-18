Freezing rain possible early this week

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and mild tonight

Turning colder through the day Monday

Rain chances turns into the potential for freezing rain and sleet by early Tuesday

A complicated several days of weather ahead with first a mild night. Temperatures only falling into the lower 50s by morning with south winds.

Areas of light rain and drizzle are possible on Monday as the cold front pushes south. Temperatures will fall below freezing in the northwestern counties by afternoon, while staying in the 40s and 50s southeast. As the cold air builds southward Monday night, rain increases and becomes mixed with freezing rain and sleet across the central and northern counties. While the amounts look light, it may be enough to cause slick roads by Tuesday morning.

The freezing rain chance lingers into early Tuesday before drying out with highs in the middle 30s. Continued cold Wednesday with lower 30s for highs, then more rain/snow/mix chances arrive late in the week.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller