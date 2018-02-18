Howling winds for Sunday, colder weather ahead

*A wind advisory is in effect for all of Northeast Kansas through 6 pm tonight.**

Winds by daybreak will be between 15 and 25 mph, with sustained winds closing in on 30 mph by noon. Gusts could exceed 45 mph at times. Travel could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles like semis, and outdoor burning is discouraged due to these strong winds.

Otherwise, today will be a battle between the sun and clouds. Even so, that south wind will still help temperatures max out in the 50s and 60s for today.

Winds will subside slightly for Sunday evening, but will still be breezy with south winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph. Winds pick up slightly by daybreak on Monday with winds back at 15 to 25 mph. Those breezy winds will go along with thickening cloud cover for Sunday night into Monday morning, preventing temperatures from falling all too much.

Starting off Monday at midnight, temperatures will still be sitting in the 40s and 50s. By sunrise, the southeast half of Northeast Kansas will still be in the 50s and even low 60s, with 30s and 40s in some north and northwestern areas. That contrast is due to our next cold front will move through. As that front sweeps through from northwest to southeast, it’ll slash temperatures back into the 30s and 40s for most of the region by late afternoon/early evening.

That front will also bring in the chance of some patchy drizzle and light rain as early as late Sunday night into Monday morning. Some spotty showers will also be possible through the day on Monday, with a few rumbles of thunder not being entirely ruled out either.

However, Tuesday will be a day to watch as precipitation will still be in the forecast. But with temperatures expected to be stuck in the 30s for much of the day, that chance of rain for Monday will switch over to a chance of freezing rain/sleet/snow for Tuesday. This is a forecast that will be closely monitored and tweaked by the KSNT Storm Track weather team leading up to Tuesday as there are still uncertainties with the exact set-up of this system.

Drier conditions move in for Wednesday, but it will still be cold with morning temperatures in the teens, only maxing out into the 30s later on in the day. Otherwise, the second half of a week will see a gradual warm-up start to move in with 40s and 50s returning.

Beyond Tuesday though, the next chance of rain and/or snow will hold off until late Thursday into Friday.