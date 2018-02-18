Injured party-goer’s lawsuit against KU fraternity dismissed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A man’s lawsuit claiming that he was injured and his black friends were insulted at a University of Kansas fraternity has been dismissed.

An order of dismissal was entered earlier this month in a lawsuit filed in 2016 by Philip Hawley against Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and its national headquarters.

Hawley had sought $130,000 for medical bills and other losses that he said stemmed from a fight outside the fraternity house in October 2015. He says some fraternity members used racial slurs against two of his friends, who are black, and a fight erupted. He said his jaw was broken when a fraternity member hit him.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Hawley’s attorney, Roger Fincher, declined to say why the lawsuit was dismissed.