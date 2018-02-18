Local church breaks ground on new rectory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local church started construction on a new addition Saturday.

Most Pure Heart of Mary in west Topeka broke ground on a new living area for the priests.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann gave the blessing for the groundbreaking.

Funding for the rectory came from a church donor who left their estate 17 years ago in hopes of building the priests a new house.

Nearly two decades later, that wish is finally being fulfilled.

Father Greg Hammes said he’s looking forward to the future.

“It is a sign of hope,” he said. “It just means that we intend on being here a long time and hope for this place, Topeka, this parish we’re building for the future.”

The construction is expected to last about a year.

Father Hammes hopes it will be completed sooner than that.