Local church breaks ground on new rectory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local church started construction on a new addition Saturday.
Most Pure Heart of Mary in west Topeka broke ground on a new living area for the priests.
Archbishop Joseph Naumann gave the blessing for the groundbreaking.
Funding for the rectory came from a church donor who left their estate 17 years ago in hopes of building the priests a new house.
Nearly two decades later, that wish is finally being fulfilled.
Father Greg Hammes said he’s looking forward to the future.
“It is a sign of hope,” he said. “It just means that we intend on being here a long time and hope for this place, Topeka, this parish we’re building for the future.”
The construction is expected to last about a year.
Father Hammes hopes it will be completed sooner than that.