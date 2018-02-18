Local restaurants partner with Harvesters to provide meals for children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Restaurant Week is not only a chance to enjoy a variety of food from around the Capital City, but to provide meals for local children.

Harvesters provides more than 1,000 meals to kids every weekend, whose next meal is not always certain.

Cat Riggs with Harvesters said employees and volunteers work together to gather food for the back-snack program.

“We take a backpack and a bag filled with nonperishable food and we make sure that those kiddos who are signed up for that program have that bag of food to take home with them over the weekend,” she said.

Burger Stand in Topeka is one of eight restaurants that will be donating part of its proceeds to the program.

Ariel Coffland, General Manager of Burger Stand, said it means more to her than just giving back to the community; it’s about supporting an organization that once helped her.

“As a child in my family, we received food from Harvesters back when my dad actually lost his job,” Coffland said. “So that’s a really cool and touching thing for me just because they have played a part in my life. To be able to be a part of something and be able to give back is even cooler.”

Riggs said teachers with students in the program say they can see the change in their students.

“Kiddos who participate in this program, their attendance goes up, their tardiness decreases, positive behavior increases and grades go up,” said Riggs. “So this is a program that we know helps to ensure that kids in the community have what they need to be successful in school and in life.”

To join the back-snack program, you can contact school administrators and they will help you sign up.

Topeka’s Restaurant Week runs from February 19-26. For a full list of restaurants participating in the event, click here.