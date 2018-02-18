Man seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting has died

Related Coverage Names of victims released in central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man shot in Central Topeka late January has died, according to a spokeswoman with TPD.

Colleen Stuart with the department told KSNT News, John Austin Jr., 34, died Thursday.

He, along with his father, John Austin Sr., 54, were seriously injured in the January 23 shooting. It happened around noon in the 2000 block of S. Kansas Ave., near the Kansas Expocentre.

John W. Towner Jr., 28, was arrested three days later on charges of Aggravated Battery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The Shawnee County District Attorney is now handling the case.