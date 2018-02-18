Missouri company says cassette tapes are far from extinct

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KSNT/KSHB) — It’s something that most of us have owned at one point in our lives.

Soon, one company will be the only ones left on the planet making them.

A visit to National Audio Company in Springfield, Mo. is a trip through the past and into the future.

They’re making cassette tapes, cranking out thousands every day.

Most of their equipment was built in the 60’s and 70’s, their newest built in the 90’s.

But as you’ll quickly learn, their product is unlike the aged equipment they’re using to make it.

“When I started here, my son told me, ‘you don’t want that job, because cassettes are going out of business,'”said Barb Jilek, National Audio employee. “And I’ve been here for 16 years.”

Jilek said they’re working with small bands you’ve never heard of, but also big companies for films and shows that you know well.

That may explain who’s buying all these tapes.

The National Audio Company said they’ve seen a 20% increase in cassette sales every year since 2009.

And yes, you can still purchase brand new cassette players on sites like Ebay and Amazon.