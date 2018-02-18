Pepsi Distribution Center fills warehouse with rowing machines for competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Once a year the Pepsi Distribution Center in Topeka is renamed “Lake Pepsi.”

No, not because there is a lake filled with Pepsi, but because they fill the warehouse with rowing machines.

On Saturday, the center hosted its 38th Annual Pepsi Open Indoor Rowing Championships.

People of all ages competed in the races.

One woman said she surprised people when her relay team placed second.

“I don’t think they expected an old lady to do so well. Cause I’ve been getting a lot of compliments like that was really good. They were surprised, so that felt really good,” said Alison Berg.

Many of the participants walked away with a good work out and a medal to help them remember the day.