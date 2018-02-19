Areas of freezing rain expected overnight into early Tuesday

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE AREA UNTIL NOON TOMORROW

What We’re Tracking:

Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle toward morning

Cold through midweek

More winter mixed precipitation ahead later this week.

Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will develop tonight, while only a cold rain expected over the southeastern counties. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. That will lead to some slick roads for early Tuesday morning. You’ll want to allow some extra time as you head out early for your morning drive.

Highs in the lower to middle 30s on Tuesday as any morning freezing precipitation gives way to clearing skies by afternoon. Cold air sticks around through Wednesday into early Thursday with another round of winter mix early Thursday morning before warming up and changing over to rain later in the day.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller