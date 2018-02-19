Baby taken to hospital for burns after fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A baby was taken to a hospital Monday after a fire in southwest Topeka.

The fire was reported around 3:15, in the 3200 block of SW Skyline Drive, near French Middle School.

The fire chief says a neighbor, who lives across the street from the two-story home, called in the fire. Crews were able to put it out quickly before it spread.

A Topeka Fire official on scene told KSNT News a baby was taken to a local hospital for burns. The condition of the child is not known.

The cause of the fire in also unknown.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.