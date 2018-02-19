Blood-covered man in South Carolina runs from crash naked, tased by deputy

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Chesnee man faces charges related to a crash in Spartanburg County, as well as an indecent exposure charge, after he reportedly ran naked from the scene on Sunday.

According to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Bible Church Road and McMillin Boulevard on Sunday.

While they were headed to the scene, they were there had been several calls about the driver of the car running away from the scene without any clothes on.

Witnesses in cars and in the yard of a home motioned in the direction of Va Du Mar park and saying the driver had run in that direction unclothed.

The deputies arrived at the entrance of the park and found the driver — later identified as Joseph Fiodorovich Namonyuk — sitting on the curb.

Deputies tried to talk with Namonyuk, who reportedly had blood on a large portion of his body, but he would not respond to their questions and at one point stood up and urinated.

A crew from Boiling Springs Fire Department arrived at the scene and gave deputies a blanket to cover Namonyuk with, but he took the blanket off and stood unclothed in public view.

According to the sheriff’s office report, deputies believed Namonyuk to be possibly intoxicated on some type of narcotic, or was having some mental issue.

Deputies and a member of the fire department help the blanket up in front of the man to block him from the public.

Fire and EMS crews at the scene tried to get Namonyuk to sit to be checked out, but he refused to sit.

According to the report, Namonyuk was resisting EMS efforts and looked at the deputy who had his Taser out and continued to resist their efforts.

The man then reportedly clenched his fists, grit his teeth and started to pull away from EMS.

According to the report, at one time three emergency workers were trying to subdue Namonyuk, but they were unsuccessful and he broke away from them.

The man started heading aggressively towards a deputy and other people with the fire department and the deputy deployed the Taser.

Namonyuk fell to the ground and deputies ordered him to put his hands behind his back, which he refused.

He was handcuffed and shackles were placed on his ankles to prevent him from kicking.

According to the report, Namonyuk would not say anything to deputies, but would nod his head when asked certain questions.

Namonyuk was then taken to Spartanburg Regional.

Highway patrol then arrived at the scene and after cross referencing vehicle information, they identified the driver as Namonyuk.

Namonyuk was charged with reckless driving and indecent exposure by the sheriff’s office and charges were also pending with highway patrol.