Bus prepares local kids for kindergarten

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library’s “Learn and Play” bus is giving kids access to early childhood education.

“Anything you might think about for a young person in a preschool setting, it’s here… it’s just on wheels,” said Sherry Hess, the library’s early childhood coordinator.

Much like a brick and mortar pre-school, the bus gives kids the chance to learn through play.

“There’s lots of pretending and building of things and putting them together,” said Sarah Meadows, a bus volunteer and retired teacher.

Meadows said while kids are on the bus they are also have story time, sing songs, and do art projects. She says through those activities, students are learning important Kindergarten readiness skills.

“There are so many subtle math and reading skills that are practiced when you play those kinds of things,” said Meadows.

Meadows said kids are also learning to share and interact with other children.

“If kids come to school ready for some of those things there is so much more that can be done as a teacher,” said Meadows.

The bus makes stops throughout Shawnee County. Hess said the stops are purposefully selected in areas that she calls “desserts for early childhood education.”

The bus has been on the road for about a year, and Hess said there are numerous success stories.

“We’ve had some kids who were not able even to attend to a task to where now they come up to the board for circle time, they can tell you the letters of the alphabet, they can talk about colors, about shapes,” said Hess. “All those pieces that need to come into play in order to move on to skills for readiness for kindergarten have really been taking place.”

To find out more about the “Learn and Play” bus and see the schedule click here.