Flu season hits Topeka Public Schools teachers, staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools have been hit hard by the flu this season. With sometimes up to 200 teachers and other staff out sick, the districts says it’s had to work a lot harder to make sure every position is getting filled.

“That does put a strain on resources and does make us have to really look at what positions have to be covered by a sub and which ones don’t have to be,” said district spokesperson Misty Kruger.

Kruger says the district has around 150 substitutes, including teachers and other staff like paraprofessionals, custodians and office workers. However, Kruger says not every substitute is available.

“When everyone else is sick, our teachers are sick, our subs are sick,” said Kruger.

Kruger says they’ve been able to keep all positions filled for now, but they are constantly searching for more substitutes. The district holds walk-in interviews every Wednesday for anyone who would like to apply to be a substitute.

Gina Hoffman has been a substitute teacher for more than three years. She says she’s thankful she’s been able to fight off whatever germs are working their way around the district.

“I just make sure I eat right. I make sure I have the proper clothing on, you know the gloves and the mittens and the scarves and everything, and make sure that I’m well taken care of,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman says she’s busier during the winter months when more teachers are out sick. With all those germs, she says she takes extra precautions.

“I make sure the handles are always wiped down when the kids go in and out and make sure there’s enough tissues in case someone sneezes,” said Hoffman.

The district has been asking both staff and students to stay home if they are sick. Kruger says they’ve also been encouraging students to wash their hands more often, in the hopes of keep the flu from spreading further.