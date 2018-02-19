Injured partygoer’s lawsuit against KU fraternity dismissed

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A man’s lawsuit claiming that he was injured and his black friends were insulted at a University of Kansas fraternity has been dismissed.

An order of dismissal was entered earlier this month in a lawsuit filed in 2016 by Philip Hawley against Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and its national headquarters.

Hawley had sought $130,000 for medical bills and other losses that he said stemmed from a fight outside the fraternity house in October 2015. He says some fraternity members used racial slurs against two of his friends, who are black, and a fight erupted. He said his jaw was broken when a fraternity member hit him.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Hawley’s attorney, Roger Fincher, declined to say why the lawsuit was dismissed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s