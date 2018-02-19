Johansson leads Norway to Olympic ski jumping team title

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The red handlebar mustache finally has a golden accoutrement.

After winning two bronze medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics, Robert Johansson helped Norway win the large hill team ski jumping title on Monday.

Johansson leapt 136 meters with the final jump as Norway relied on its depth to accrue 1,098.5 points and overwhelm 2014 champion Germany, which finished 22.8 points behind for silver.

”I saw that we had 22 points and that made me a bit bothered,” Johansson said. ”So I was nervous but I just tried to calm myself and tell myself I could do it and it was a fantastic feeling after.”

It’s been quite an Olympics for Johansson, the 27-year-old Lillehammer native with the distinctive red facial hair.

”This is way more than what I expected from my first Olympics,” Johansson said. ”It’s a special situation to be in and to top it off with gold in the team event is a dream come true.”

He also won bronze medals in the normal and large hill individual finals to become the first ski jumper since Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria in 2010 to win a medal in each of the three men’s ski jumping events at a single Olympics.

With strong jumps from Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen and Johann Andre Forfang, Norway was able to build up a 22-point lead heading into the final round of jumps.

Andreas Wellinger, the normal hill gold medalist from Germany, had a jump of 134.5 meters in the next-to-last jump to lift his team to 1,075.7 points, but Johansson went further to secure the gold. Poland took the bronze with 1,072.4 points.

Norway has won three of the four men’s team events in the World Cup this season and had the deepest team, with its four jumpers all in the top 12 in the standings. It has also won three of the four men’s team events in the World Cup this season.

Poland had never claimed an Olympic medal in the team event prior to Monday’s event. Large hill gold medalist Kamil Stoch had two strong jumps and has now tied Adam Malysz for the most Olympic medals by a Polish ski jumper with four.

