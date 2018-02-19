Kansas woman killed in Pottawatomie County crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. Friday on southbound K-13, just south of Carnahan Creek.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Stephanie Lugenia Slifer, 65, of Frankfort, was traveling south on K-13 in a 2007 Ford Edge when she exited the roadway to the right, overturning the vehicle once, landing on the roof. KHP said the vehicle came to a rest in a culvert 30 feet off the roadway.

Slifer was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP said she was wearing a seat belt.