KHP identifies woman killed after being struck by vehicle

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Pottawatomie County has now been identified.

Stephanie Louise Bryan, 25, of Wamego, was killed on the evening of February 14 when she left the car she was in and was hit by another vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP said the incident occurred on K-99, just south of K-18, near Wamego.

Funeral services for Bryan will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego. SEE HERE