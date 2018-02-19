Kosher kitchen opens on University of Kansas campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas has opened its first entirely kosher kitchen on campus.

The Lawrence Journal-World the university says the kitchen at Oliver Hall prepares food according to Jewish dietary laws. It served its first dinner last week.

The kitchen was created after a new dining facility opened last August, connecting Oliver and another residence hall.

With the original Oliver Dining Hall kitchen out of commission, KU Dining Services and the university’s center for Jewish life worked throughout the fall semester to repurpose the old space.

Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel of KU Chabad supervises the kitchen. He says the Jewish community at KU is “vibrant and is growing.” Kosher dinners are served from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays while classes are in session.