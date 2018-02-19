KSHSAA upholds forfeiture of Topeka High Football wins after family’s appeal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Appeals Board with The Kansas State High School Activities Association has decided to uphold the forfeiture of Topeka High School’s football wins from 2017.

The board heard an appeal on Monday from the attorney of Jaquez Barksdale’s family. Topeka Public Schools is also appealing the decision at the meeting. Their appeal is scheduled to be heard after the family’s appeal.

In January, KSHSAA ruled the school must forfeit the wins after Barksdale, a student at Topeka High School and member of the football team, was found living in a home outside of the school’s attendance boundary.

Monday, the board unanimously voted the school must forfeit the team’s eight wins and a Centennial League Championship from last season, ruling that Jaquez played while ineligible.

According to Gary Musselman, Executive Director of KSHSAA, Jacquez’s father made a change of residency for him and the transfer to Topeka High was processed normally, but the students was not living with his father.

A school resource officer determined Jaquez wasn’t living there when checking on eligibility requirements for Jacquez’s brother, Jovan. Jaquez told the school’s principal he was not living at the house near the school.

Musselman said the school and school district responded appropriately, by notifying the activities association that they were concerned about the player’s eligibility.

