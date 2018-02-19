Lawmakers look to add veterinarians to state prescription drug registry

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – An effort to add some Kansas veterinarians to the state’s prescription drug monitory program is underway at the Capitol.

Monday, lawmakers presented a bill draft to the Kansas Pharmacy Board during a budget meeting.

State Rep. Brenda Landwehr (R-Wichita), is spearheading the effort to prevent people struggling with opiate addiction from abusing their pet’s prescriptions.

“It’s for us to have a better handle on what’s happening in Kansas so we don’t have the problems that they’re having in other parts of the country,” Landwehr said.

Under the proposal, only veterinarians prescribing opiates to an animal, perhaps after surgery, would be required to report to the state’s drug monitory program called K-Tracs.

Local veterinarians said in light of some national cases of abuse, the possibility of accidentally facilitating an addict is possible.

“It’s definitely something that veterinarians think about,” Dr. Allison Crow of the Animal Clinic of North Topeka said. “It’s something that I think about every time I consider sending something like that home.”

The pharmacy board is collecting more data before presenting to lawmakers. A formal bill could be introduced to the House Appropriations Committee next week.