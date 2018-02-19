Lawmakers look to protect free speech on state campuses

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – Lawmakers are taking up a bill aimed at protecting free speech on college campuses.

This comes after protests broke out over controversial speakers at colleges across the country.

Under the bill, universities would not be allowed to cancel speakers due to their views, or concerns about potential protests.

Universities would also not be allowed to charge students or student organizations a security fee for sponsoring guest speakers.

State Senator Lynn Rogers (D-Wichita) said, “Those speakers come in and there are counter protests and so the university does owe the responsibility of protection of all of their students on both sides of the issue and I think this bill will take a lot of that local control away.”

“I think free speech is really important, it’s our first amendment and I think we need to do everything we can to ensure that freedom isn’t imposed on,” said State Rep. Richard Hilderbrand (R-Baxter Springs).

The senate is expected to debate the bill this week.