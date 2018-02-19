Local conference encourages civic engagement among students, teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students and teachers from all over Kansas are getting involved and finding their voice.

The first ever Civic Engagement Conference was held Monday in Topeka. The all-day event focused on educators and students finding ways to improve civic engagement in the classroom.

Students had the opportunity to attend breakfast sessions, present research and hear from guest speakers.

“There’s something going on, students are on the move,” she said. “And students are on the move and students want to have a voice and they are paying attention to the issues. They are paying attention to the policies that have an effect on their lives.”

Tinker’s speech is part of her Tinker Talks Program. She travels the country teaching the importance of student journalism, youth voices and youth rights.