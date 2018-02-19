Local man turns tragedy into triumph

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Taking a tragedy and making the most of it is what Johnney Hudson’s been doing for more than two decades.

Every week he shows his strength and determination while playing racquetball, with a prosthetic leg, at the Downtown Topeka YMCA.

“I played before and a lot of people say I’ve gotten better because of what happened to me,” Hudson said.

If you ask him what happened 24-years-ago, that resulted in him losing his leg. He’ll tell you it’s a day that still haunts him.

“Still feels like it was last week when I think about it,” he said.

While on a motorcycle ride with a group of friends outside of Manhattan, Hudson hit a curve with loose gravel. He didn’t see it in time, and lost control.

“When I was thrown from my bike, my leg swung around and caught the sign post on the corner and it snapped it off,” Hudson said.

Doctors tried to save his leg, but it was too late. Infection and gangrene had set in.

“It was very traumatic for me,” He said. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it not at that time.”

Fast forward more than 20 years, and he’s back at the gym doing all the things he used to, working out, and playing racquetball with his son.

It’s made Hudson feel normal again, and he still surprises himself.

“When I play guys at racquetball tournaments you know they think it’s going to be an easy win, and they walk off the court a loser,” Hudson said jokingly.

While he admits getting through the setback and challenges was tough, it’s possible. That’s why he reached out to us to share his story.

“My ultimate goal was to help somebody that might be in my situation,” Hudson said. “Just to help them to get back on their feet or whatever they needed help with, you know they could see this and realize there is hope.”

Maybe by just one person reading this, they will find the hope they’ve been needing.