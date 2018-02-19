Man shot during robbery, police investigating

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Topeka Police Department said the man arrived at the hospital around 8:45 Monday night with non-life threatening injuries.

Police later learned he was shot during an aggravated robbery that happened in the area of 13th & Western.

Police said officers searched the area, but have not yet found a crime scene where the robbery occurred.

The suspects are described as two black males with ski masks and a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Topeka Police.

