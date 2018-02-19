Messy weather this week leads to much-needed moisture

Happy Presidents’ Day! We’re tracking a pretty volatile forecast across Northeast Kansas this week. Fasten your seat belts because a forecast like we’re about to have is why this time of the year gets a bad rep – Mother Nature can’t figure out what season it is. We have temperatures ranging from the ‘teens’ to the 50s – all in the 7-Day forecast! The wacky temperature trend starts today with falling temps into the afternoon. In fact, our HIGHS happened earlier this morning – when those temps were still in the 50s and 60s. A passing cold front is not only bringing more winter-like air with it – but we’ll be dealing with different precipitation types over the next few days. Showers and thunderstorms today – could quickly become freezing rain and sleet tonight. We’ll be watching for a few icy spots on the roadways heading into tomorrow morning. Temps are expected to drop below the freezing mark overnight – drive for the conditions on your Tuesday morning commute!

Temps will be trapped in the 30s tomorrow afternoon, but it looks like they’ll get above freezing for a few hours later in the day. That would (of course) argue for plain old rain, after a slick start to the day. Tomorrow’s forecast is a classic March forecast – cold, damp and not quite springtime yet. The problem is – it’s only February! However, given how dry it’s been lately – we can certainly use any moisture we can get. The middle of the week looks dry – with clearing skies in Wednesday forecast. It will remain chilly, though with morning temps in the ‘teens’ and afternoon temps in the lower/middle 30s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing. It’s now up to 46°. We’ll actually spend a big chunk of the next 5+ days BELOW that seasonal standard. The reason for the sudden cool-down is a series of passing winter-like cold fronts – in this upcoming period of active weather. However, there are signs of milder air creeping back into the forecast as early as this weekend.

More rain/snow chances will be headed our way later this week. It’s simply way too early to pinpoint exact times and precipitation amounts – but we’ll certainly be busy as this week unfolds. We’re probably looking at more wintry mix chances by Thursday and Friday and that could mean more slick spots on the roadways. Overnight temps will be below freezing, while daytime highs will approach 45°. That means any nocturnal precip will likely fall as snow or ice – while daytime temps will keep everything as good old-fashioned rain. The forecast is going to be a sloppy one this week – and we’ll be taking it day-by-day. There are many encouraging signs that we’ll break-up this active weather pattern as early as Sunday. And that would mean a return to sunny days and milder weather. Things could change – but right now Sunday’s forecast looks ‘mostly sunny’ with a high in the lower 50s. We’ll take the moisture this week – but it’s not going to be pretty. And your local travel forecast might be slippery and tricky from time to time. Spring is just 29 days away now. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as this active weather pattern moves through. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert