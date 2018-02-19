School district wins appeal to have Topeka High Football wins reinstated

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public School District has won its appeal with The Kansas State High School Activities Association to overturn an earlier decision that stripped Topeka High School from its 2017 football wins and championship title.

The KSHSAA board ruled that the district had done its due diligence by reporting an ineligible player as soon as it learned about it. As a result, Topeka High School will have its eight wins and Centennial League Championship title from last season reinstated.

In January, KSHSAA ruled the school must forfeit the wins after Jaquez Barksdale, a student at Topeka High School and member of the football team, was found living in a home outside of the school’s attendance boundary.

According to Gary Musselman, Executive Director of KSHSAA, Jaquez’s father made a change of residency for him and the transfer to Topeka High was processed normally, but the students was not living with his father.

A school resource officer determined Jaquez wasn’t living there when checking on eligibility requirements for Jaquez’s brother, Jovan. Jaquez told the school’s principal he was not living at the house near the school.

Monday, the board also heard an appeal from the attorney of Barksdale’s family. That appeal was unanimously declined, ruling that Jaquez played while ineligible.