2 men found dead of gunshot wounds in Wichita suburb

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — Derby police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found inside a home.

Police Chief Robert Lee says the bodies of 30- and 39-year-old men were discovered Monday. They appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

Lee says investigators don’t know the relationship between the two men.

He says there were no signs of forced entry on the home. The men are believed to have died during the weekend.

