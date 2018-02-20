2 men found dead of gunshot wounds in Wichita suburb

By Published: Updated:

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — Derby police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found inside a home.

Police Chief Robert Lee says the bodies of 30- and 39-year-old men were discovered Monday. They appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

Lee says investigators don’t know the relationship between the two men.

He says there were no signs of forced entry on the home. The men are believed to have died during the weekend.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

What others are clicking on:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s