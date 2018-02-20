Delia woman arrested after hour-long armed standoff

JACKSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A woman was arrested Tuesday after an armed standoff northeast of Delia, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to 3261 182nd Road around 2:30 p.m., after receiving a report of an armed woman who allegedly pulled a shotgun on her boyfriend.

The sheriff’s office said Audrey Dawn Smith, 27, of Delia, remained held-up inside for over an hour. After negotiating with deputies, she later surrendered.

The man and a child were able to escape the home unharmed.

Smith is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.