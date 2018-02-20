Fatal crash being investigated in Pottawatomie County

BELVUE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred near Belvue late Monday night.

According to the KHP crash report, one driver heading west on U.S. 24 and another was east when both drivers lost control on an icy bridge causing, near Camp Creek Road. KHP said the driver heading west struck the vehicle that was heading east head on.

The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Names of those involved have not been released at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as details become available.