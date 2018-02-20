Game officials look for whoever killed and dumped 75 geese in Missouri

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) – Missouri game officials are asking the public for help to find anyone who helped shoot and kill 75 geese and then discarded them without harvesting any meat.

The geese were found Friday dumped off a road in northern Cass County.

Conservation agent Phil Needham said the suspect was in a white Toyota pickup. He says members of Ducks Unlimited helped clean the geese and process the meat so it would not go to waste.

Needham says agents don’t know where the geese were killed before they were dumped along the road late at night.

