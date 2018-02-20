It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WSPA) — Today brings another excuse to spoil your favorite 4-legged friend because it’s “National Love Your Pet Day.”

According to the Insurance Information Institute’s website, 68 percent of Americans own a pet. This number is up 56 percent from two decades ago.

The most common pets include cats and dogs, but there are tons of options. Fish and birds are ranked next.

Having a pet can prove to be a little expensive, no matter the animal or their size. So as pet owners, people have to show love with their wallets for food, treats and more.

Last year, pet owners spent nearly $70 billion on their animals.

So today, snuggle up and give your animals a hug. You may want to throw in a treat too.

