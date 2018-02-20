Made in Kansas: Carving a business out of Kansas trees

I met Freal Frazier at his workshop to see how much goes into carving Kansas-grown wood into extremely high-quality wooden bowls. He started by showing me some of the bowls he has already completed. Back when he was stationed in Germany, he started making bowls and that has turned into a life’s work.

“I went downtown to a hardware store in Burbingen, Germany and got me an adapter for a drill. I put a drill together and mounted it on the table and started turning very small little bowls. And it progressed, that was back in 1980,” said Frazier.

He starts by cutting the logs down to the size of the bowl, draws a circle as a guide and then cuts off the edges to get it ready for the lathe. Once he’s got in on the lathe, he’s ready to start turning the wood.

“How much pressure do you have to put on that?” I asked.

“Quite a bit! I’ve broken my wrist twice on this,” answer Frazier.

Despite the hard work, Freal makes it look easy. After turning the bowl down to the size on the inside, he switched to another bowl and started shaping the outside of it. It’s a painstaking process of working with the wood, letting the wood itself determine how the final shape will be.

After it’s shaped and turned to the size, he lets them cure in an 80-degree kiln for several months with a light coat on them to allow the moisture to slowly come out. Once it’s cured, it’s on the sanding and final work. It’s a long process, but it make the final product so much nicer. Of course, not every piece of wood is a masterpiece.

Frazier added, “If it’s cracked it goes in the fireplace!”

But if it’s not, he’ll turn it into a work of art–in fact, he calls these bowls his babies. They aren’t just a simple woodworking project, they are crafted pieces that will certainly last for generations to come.

“Once that oil soaks in, it’s permanent. It’ll stay that way forever. People will give them to their great-grandkids because they’ll still be around. A nice heirloom,” said Frazier.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller