No injuries after semi rolls over in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A semi rollover crash is slowing traffic in downtown Topeka Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. on westbound I-70 and 3rd Street.

No injuries were reported when the Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi lost control on the curve.

Multiple agencies are working the scene at this time.

Traffic is being detoured at westbound I-70 and 8th Street, according to Topeka Police Dispatch.

KHP tells KSNT News the area is expected to be shutdown for another 2-3 hours.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will continue to update as information becomes available.

 

