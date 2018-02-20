Parents of missing 5-year-old speak out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The search for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez continues. He has now been missing for over 48 hours. Hernandez was last seen Saturday afternoon at his home on South Edgemoor. His stepmother says he was last seen, wearing a grey shirt, black sweats and while socks. Law enforcement’s original search was in Hernandez’s East Wichita neighborhood. That search has expanded nearly 6 miles away to Chisholm Trail Park on North Oliver.

KSNW-TV spoke with both Lucas’ biological mother and father who say they are extremely worried and anxious for their son’s return. I spoke with Lucas’s mother first. She arrived from El Dorado on Sunday. She tells me she lost custody of Lucas’ when he was 6 months old. To date, she says she has not seen her son since December of 2017 and hasn’t had regular contact with him in months. She is now pleading for the communities help to find her son.

“Find my son. He’s terrified of water so the fact that the search has moved to a park that’s surrounded by water, terrifies me. Lucas is a sweet boy; please find my son.”

KSNW-TV also spoke to Lucas’ father. He expressed hope for finding Lucas.

“Lucas is the sweetest, kindest, smartest most gentle little boy. He loves school, fishing, riding his bicycle and playing with his siblings. It makes me so proud to say I’m his father and that we love him very much. He’s a wonderful, helpful big brother. He’s never been the type to run off without asking permission to do so first. He’s must be terrified being away from his family with no way of finding us. Please, if anyone in the public has information on the whereabouts of Lucas, please contact the proper authorities. We are pleading for his safe and prompt return home! We will not stop searching for him until he is found! I’d like to thank law enforcement, the public, prayer groups, friends, family, and anyone keeping an extra diligent eye out for my son, Lucas. We are all hoping and praying. We love you Bubba”

Both parents say they are praying for their son’s speedy and safe return home. If you have any information about Lucas’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call (316) 267-2111.